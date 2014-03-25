Pan Seared Cod with Prudence Sloane

**Send Prudence your Ham recipes for a chance to win a FREE Ham**

Just email her at: lets.eat@earthlink.net



Pan Seared Cod with Orange Butternut Sauce and Roasted Asparagus

with Prudence Sloane



Fish courtesy of City Fish, Wethersfield.

This sauce ushers in spring with it bright light flavors. The sauce works great for any mild fish such as cod, halibut, tilapia, or flounder.

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon butter

½ tablespoon olive oil

3-4 (5oz) pieces cod, flounder or tilapia

Salt & pepper

2/3 cup Pacific Butternut Soup (found in most grocery stores)

2/3 cup orange juice

4-5 sprigs fresh thyme

Directions:

Pat the fish dry. Pepper the fish on both sides. Add the butter and heat a non-stick sauté pan over medium high heat. When the butter melts and the foam subsides sprinkle some salt (about a ¼ teaspoon) in the bottom of the pan. Add the fish smooth side down. Let cook, undisturbed until lightly browned and the fish is no longer sticking. Turn the fish and brown the other side. Add additional butter if necessary. Remove the fish when it is just about to flake. The entire cooking time will be about 8 min per inch thickness of fish. Loosely cover with aluminum foil to keep warm. Add the butternut soup, orange juice and thyme to the pan the fish was cooked in. Simmer for about 3-4 minutes or until reduced by half and is a medium bodied sauce. Pour any accumulated fish juices into the sauce and simmer for at least 30 seconds more. Place the fish on the plate and pour the sauce around the fish.

Side dishes: Broiled asparagus. Snap the ends off the asparagus. Rinse, pat dry and drizzle with a small amount of olive oil. Toss to coat. Sprinkle with kosher salt and broil for about 5-10 minutes or until cooked through and the outside begins to wrinkle.

Linguine: Cook linguine according to package directions. Drain and toss with extra virgin olive oil, salt, pepper and grated Parmesan cheese.



