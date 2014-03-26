Recipe of the Week: Cereal Treat Easter Eggs

Cereal Treat Easter Eggs

Yield: 12 cereal treat eggs

These Easter Egg Cereal Treats are made with marshmallows and fruity cereal. Shaped into Easter eggs they're a fun holiday twist on a classic no-bake treat!

Ingredients:

¼ c butter

10 oz bag of marshmallows

5 c cereal (I used Fruity Pebbles)

Directions:

In a large pan melt butter using medium heat.

Add marshmallows and stir until melted.

Pour in the cereal and mix to incorporate.

Spray plastic eggs with cooking spray. I found it was easiest to use eggs that split vertically. You could just use 1 or 2 eggs for this process as the cereal does not take long to take the shape of the egg.

Spoon the cereal mixture into each half of the egg then close egg to form shape. Pop cereal out after about 10 seconds.

Notes:

It was easiest to use eggs that split down the side vertically.

Yield varies on the size of plastic Easter eggs you use.

