CT officials sample DNA of suspected wolf-dogs

Connecticut environmental officials say DNA tests will be conducted on animals in North Stonington to determine if they are wolf-dog hybrids that are illegal in the state.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said Wednesday that Ashbow Sebastian, the animals' owner, agreed to allow the testing.

Environmental conservation officers said Sebastian is cooperating with the investigation and has been advised to keep seven animals in question under control and on his property while test results are awaited.

Sebastian did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

The animals have bitten a bicyclist, threatened another person and attacked at least two horses in southeastern Connecticut. One animal killed by a man last month has been confirmed to be a wolf-dog hybrid.

