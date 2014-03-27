Correction officer accused of sexual assault in Hartford

A Hartford correctional officer was arrested after police said he was involved in a violent rape Thursday morning behind a local high school.

Kelvin Grisales was placed on administrative leave Thursday after being charged with multiple crimes including aggravated rape and threatening, officials with Connecticut Department of Corrections confirmed.

Grisales, who is a father and former Marine, is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a back parking lot behind the Sport and Medical Sciences Academy on Huyshope Street overnight.

The victim, who is being called Jane Doe in court documents, told police the sexual assault occurred in a blue SUV, which was later pulled over by police.

"Grisales told Doe to get in the back seat, and he followed. Grisales then pulled out a gun, and told Doe to do as he says. Doe asked Grisales to let her go, and that she didn't want to die," according to court documents.

"The claim is that she was sexually assaulted at gunpoint and a badge was shown," said Hartford Deputy Chief Brian Foley. "As far as his employment status we're not commenting. Certainly you can contact the DOC."

Police said the victim later told them she went willingly at first and the two discussed sex for money. But when she alleges she was threatened and feared for her life.

According to arrest papers, Grisales paints a very different picture. He told officers, she threatened him "they had consensual sex."

Police wouldn't discuss details, but say their investigation isn't over and isn't confined just to Hartford.

The New Britain Police Department said they are investigating two similar sexual assaults.

"There is an additional incident of a similar nature being investigated by the Hartford Police Department," said New Britain Police Captain Thomas Steck in an email to Eyewitness News.

Grisales, who has worked for DOC since 2008, is believed to be the suspect in these additional sexual assaults as well.

"We're examining all similar incidents," Foley said. "We're in contact with the New Britain Police Department."

New Britain Police Department said its investigation is "ongoing" and no more information was released.

Grisales later told authorities his son's BB gun was in the car. Arrest papers show he said he grabbed it and put in his lap because he was fearful.

Grisales was arraigned at Hartford Superior Court on Thursday. Following his court appearance, he is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Family members at court on Thursday did not have a comment for Eyewitness News.

Copyright 2014 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.