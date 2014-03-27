Malloy signs minimum wage increase into law

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy signs bill that will raise Connecticut's minimum wage to $10.10 an hour by 2017 Thursday evening. (Photo Courtesy: governor's Twitter account)

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy signs bill that will raise Connecticut's minimum wage to $10.10 an hour by 2017, the highest for any state in the country.

"No one in any state working full time should live in poverty," Malloy said.

The state House and Senate approved the bill Wednesday. The Democratic governor plans to sign it Thursday at a New Britain restaurant where he, President Barack Obama and three other New England governors ate earlier this month, before Obama urged Congress to increase the federal minimum wage during a speech at Central Connecticut State University.

The bill will increase the minimum hourly wage to $9.15 in January, $9.60 in January 2016 and $10.10 in January 2017. State officials say 70,000 to 90,000 people now earn the minimum wage in Connecticut.

Republicans criticized the increase as another action that makes Connecticut uncompetitive.

Malloy signed the bill at Cafe Beauregard in New Britain ahead of president's visit to Central Connecticut State University where he spoke about raising the federal minimum wage to $10.10.

"#CT has acted. Now Congress should answer the President's call to #RaiseTheWage for all Americans," the governor tweeted after the signing.

