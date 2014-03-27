'Dumb' written on deaf couple's bag receipt

A deaf couple in Texas wants an apology after they say an airport worker left an insensitive message on their luggage.

Just back from a Hawaiian vacation, Angela Huckaby and James Moehle's pictures, souvenirs and smiles tell a story that needs no words.

"It was wonderful. His first ever airline trip and first vacation in 16 years," Moehle said through Interpreter

The big island lived up to its billing. But if lost luggage on the flight home didn't sour it, this note definitely did.

"It was just outrageous and cruel and unnecessary," Moehle said through Interpreter

Attached to their luggage when it finally arrived Sunday morning was a receipt, how to reach the deaf couple and then this:

"Deaf and dumb. How much more insulting can you get," the note stated



Huckaby said she couldn't believe it. It was the first time she's been called such a name.

Moehle, who is a successful tradesman, said he was offended, too.

"He's deaf but he's not dumb," Moehle said



They have written a letter to American airlines asking for an apology and disciplinary action against the person responsible.

The airline sent the following statement: to Moehle and Huckaby

"We apologize to Mr. Moehle and Ms. Huckaby. It was clearly a very poor choice of words. We're confident there was no ill will, but we'll be looking into this further ," the statement said.



Moehle and Huckaby hope to hear from the airline themselves. His mother wants more.

"That person needs to be fired. The dumb one is the one who write the note," Moehle said.

The couple says if they get a sincere apology, they'll consider using the airline again.

Copyright 2014 CNN. All rights reserved.