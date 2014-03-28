Cooking with Blue Plate Kitchen in West Hartford

Blue Plate Kitchen is located at:



345 North Main Street

West Hartford, CT

Golden Tilefish W/Quinoa & Citrus Arugula Salad

Yields 4 servings:

INGREDIENTS

For Fish

2 pounds Golden Tilefish, fileted

1/4 c Extra Virgin Olive Oil

salt and pepper to taste

For Quinoa

2 cup Quinoa, cooked and cooled

1/3 cup grape tomatoes, cut in half

1/3 cup cucumbers, 1/2" diced

2 tablespoon fresh mint, chopped

2 tablespoon fresh parsley, chopped

1 tablespoon lemon juice

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

salt and pepper to taste

For Citrus Arugula Salad

2 cups arugula

1/2 cup blood orange segments

1/2 cup grapefruit segments

1/4 cup watermelon radish, sliced thin

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon lemon juice

salt and pepper to taste

Optional: Arugula Pesto

INSTRUCTIONS

For Fish

1. If desired, brine the fish for 15 minutes in a salt-sugar water solution. Score skin with

sharp knife.

2. Season fish liberally with salt and pepper. Rub with olive oil.

3. heat saute pan over medium high heat. Add olive oil and allow to heat.

4. Place fish skin side-down. Cook 3-4 minutes. Flip fish and finish cooking until cooked

through and flaky.

For Quinoa

1. Combine all ingredients in bowl. Mix well and reserve.

For Arugula Salad

1. Toss all ingredients in bowl and reserve.

To Plate

1. Divide fish into 4 portions. Place 1/4 of the Quinoa in the center of each plate.

2. Place fish on top of quinoa.

3. Divide the salad evenly and place on top of the fish.

4. If desired, drizzle plate with arugula pesto.