The Crazy Coupon Chick & the Weekend Deals

**Coupon Inserts: 2 inserts this weekend! 1 SmartSource and 1 RedPlum

Retail:

It's time to earn Kohl's cash! Now through March 30th, earn $10 Kohl's cash for every $50 you spend! Plus, they released a coupon for $10 off $40 intimates purchase!

Also, Yankee Candle released a coupon for buy 1 candle get 1 FREE!

Target: Get a coupon for $5 off a $15 hair care purchase by texting the word TARGETHAIR to 827438!

Upcoming Coupon Classes:

Sunday, March 30th

Artist Tree Tea House, Bristol

10:00am & 2:00pm

All proceeds from this class will go to benefit a local family going through severe hardship as the husband has been dealing with a brain tumor. They have 3 children and need all the support they can get! Please come out and learn how to save your family money and support a family in need! You can find more info on this class on YesWeCoupon.com