Navy says goodbye to arson-damaged submarine

The Navy has said goodbye to the fire-damaged USS Miami.

A formal decommissioning ceremony was held Friday at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Maine, where the nuclear-powered submarine was ravaged by a May 2012 fire set by a shipyard worker.

Rear Adm. Ken Perry, commander of the submarine Group Two in Connecticut, said everyone is disappointed the USS Miami is leaving service 10 years early. But he called the ceremony a tribute and celebration of the crew's achievements through the years.

The Navy originally had intended to repair the Miami with a goal of returning it to service. But the Navy decided to scrap the Los Angeles-class attack submarine last year after estimated repair costs grew substantially.

