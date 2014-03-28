Teacher on leave after allegedly caught on tape belittling student

A Waterbury teacher is under investigation after being accused of belittling students in class and one incident was allegedly caught on tape.



Marylou Addona, an eighth-grade teacher at Duggan Elementary School, is accused of making fun of a student's name and threatening violence.

"I'm going to punch him right in the face and break that glass in his eye," Addona said on the recording, according to the school district.



An eighth-grader recorded the exchange on his iPod. The teacher did not know the student was recording her talking to another classmate.

"I can't stand the crybaby," Addona said

Addona, a 17-year veteran at Duggan Elementary School, is on leave while the school looks into the accusations.

The mother of the eighth-grader, who made the recording of the alleged remarks to the other student, said at first she didn't believe her son when he complained about it.

The recording is being used as part of the investigation.

Eyewitness News tried to contact the teacher's union and Addona's home but were not able to get a comment.

The recording also has a conversation with another student.

"I heard you had an attitude today too. Is that true? What's your name anyway," Addona said.

"Blake," the student stated.



"Blake. What kind of name is Blake? Irish, Italian, French, what are you? White? You think you're cool with that name Blake, huh," Addona said.

The mother of the boy who made the recording said her son is now getting retaliation from school officials. She said she's documenting everything and plans to file a report if it continues.

