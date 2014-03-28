Store owner interrupts burglary in progress

A store owner interrupted a burglary in progress at his business in Vernon Friday night.

The owner of Steve's Guns on Talcottville Road arrived after receiving an alarm at the store, the suspect was inside the store when the owner arrived and fled the store.

Vernon Police responding to the scene saw the suspect and chased the suspect on foot to the nearby Countrywood Apartment Complex.

The suspect was found a short time latter hiding under a car.

Police have not released the name of the suspect nor the exact criminal charges he will be charged with.

