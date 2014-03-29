How the fire-damaged USS Miami will be scrapped

The USS Miami, a submarine that sustained $700 million in damage in a shipyard fire, is being decommissioned and scrapped at a cost of $54 million. Some details on the process:

The Navy inactivates one or two submarines per year out of the current fleet of 72. Miami is the 21st Los Angeles-class attack submarine to be inactivated.

Some Miami parts are already getting recycled and put aboard other submarines. That includes communication gear, pumps, valves, propeller shaft and desalination unit.

Portsmouth Naval Shipyard will remove nuclear fuel and ship it to a federal repository in Idaho.

The reactor will remain onboard when the ship is towed to Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Washington. The reactor will be buried at that state's Hanford site.

It'll take six weeks to tow the submarine via the Panama Canal to Puget Sound.

After the sub is cut into pieces, its scrap metal will be sold at auction.

Some cities request their namesake submarine's "sail," the conning tower that's equipped with a periscope, for parks or museums. The city of Miami has made an inquiry that wasn't specific.

Source: Capt. Michael Elmstrom, Navy program manager for attack submarines.

