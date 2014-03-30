Cadet accused of sex abuse faces hearing

The U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London is holding a hearing in the case of a cadet accused of sexually abusing a classmate in September.

The hearing is scheduled for Wednesday at the Academy in what officials say is a pretrial investigation similar to a civilian grand jury to determine how to dispose of the case. The investigating officer could recommend that the case be dismissed, dealt with administratively or referred for trial by court-martial.

No verdict or sentencing is handed down.

The charges involve allegations of abusive sexual contact, housebreaking and unlawful entry.

The cadet was not identified.

The only cadet ever court-martialed at the academy, Webster Smith, was tried in 2006 and convicted on extortion, sodomy and indecent assault charges.

