Chocolate Lovers Spring Expo

Sunday, April 6

Crowne Plaza Hotel

1284 Strongtown Road, Southbury, CT

11:00am - 3:00pm

Chocolate Nutella Cupcakes with Sweet Maria's Bakery



For Cake:

Ingredients:

1 cup cocoa

1 cup water, boiling

2 cups flour

1 ½ cups sugar

1 ½ teaspoons baking soda

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

2 eggs

1 cup buttermilk

½ cup vegetable oil

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

Directions:

1. In a small bowl, pour boiling water over cocoa. Set aside to cool.

2. Preheat oven to 350 F.

3. In an electric mixer, combine flour, sugar, baking soda, baking powder and salt. Mix on low speed until blended.

4. Add eggs and cocoa mixture. Blend on low speed for about 1 minute. Scrape down the bowl.

5. Add buttermilk, oil and vanilla. Beat on low speed 1 minute. Scrape down the sides and bottom of the bowl. Beat on medium speed for 1 to 2 minutes, or until smooth. Ladle batter into cupcake lined pans.

6. Bake 15 to 20 minutes or until tester comes out with a fine crumb. Remove pan from the oven.

7. Remove cupcakes from the pan and cool on wire cooling rack. Cool completely before filling and frosting.

For Nutella Cream Filling:

Ingredients:

1 cup heavy cream

¼ cup sugar

1/2 cup Nutella, or other chocolate hazelnut spread

Directions:

1. In an electric mixer whip cream on medium speed until soft peaks form. Add sugar and beat until stiff. Whip in Nutella Use immediately.

Nutella Buttercream Frosting

Ingredients:

½ pound unsalted butter, softened

6 cups confectioners' sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 ounces water

1 cup Nutella, or other chocolate hazelnut spread

Directions:

1. In an electric mixer on low speed, cream the butter and 4 cups of the confectioners' sugar. Add vanilla. Gradually add remaining 2 cups of sugar and water. Beat on high speed 5 to 8 minutes until light in color and texture. Mix in Nutella.

To assemble:

1. Fill a pastry bag with Nutella cream. Insert tip of pastry bag into the center of the cupcake. Squeeze the bag and release cream into the center of the cupcake. Repeat until all cupcakes are filled.

2. Frost tops of cupcakes with Nutella Buttercream. Garnish as desired with chopped hazelnuts or berries.

Makes 20 cupcakes.



