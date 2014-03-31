Upcoming Events with Angelina Diana

Readings Event with Angelina Diana
April 17th 7pm-9pm
East Windsor Connecticut
(Proceeds benefit Out To Pasture Farm Rescue)
GREATER MIDDLETOWN RELAY FOR LIFE
Special reading event to raise money for Relay for GREATER MIDDLETOWN CT. Join Angelina Diana for a special evening of Connections to the Otherside and Your Psychic Life. Presale Tickets are 33.50 or $40 at the door. Due to the number of people not everyone can be promised a reading. Event could run over in time. After you make payment with CC, please print out your tickiet. Thank you!
April 22nd 7pm-8:30pm
Cromwell Fire Department
100 Coles Road
Cromwell, CT 06416
Click here for more on her upcoming events!