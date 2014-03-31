Upcoming Events with Angelina Diana

Readings Event with Angelina Diana

April 17th 7pm-9pm

East Windsor Connecticut

(Proceeds benefit Out To Pasture Farm Rescue)

GREATER MIDDLETOWN RELAY FOR LIFE

Special reading event to raise money for Relay for GREATER MIDDLETOWN CT. Join Angelina Diana for a special evening of Connections to the Otherside and Your Psychic Life. Presale Tickets are 33.50 or $40 at the door. Due to the number of people not everyone can be promised a reading. Event could run over in time. After you make payment with CC, please print out your tickiet. Thank you!

April 22nd 7pm-8:30pm

Cromwell Fire Department

100 Coles Road

Cromwell, CT 06416

