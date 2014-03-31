CT health exchange hopes to 200,000 enrollees

Connecticut officials say the state's health insurance marketplace is on track to sign up about 200,000 people in health plans by the enrollment deadline, double the original goal of 100,000 individuals.

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy visited Access Health CT office in Hartford on Monday. He urged people without coverage to spend the final hours before the midnight deadline enrolling online, calling the hotline or getting in line at one of the two storefronts operated by the marketplace, Access Health CT, in New Britain and New Haven.

Malloy said if people submit basic personal information by midnight, their applications can be completed in the coming days.

As of Sunday night, 191,961 people had signed up for coverage, with 74,000 in private health plans and the rest in government-funded Medicaid.

Residents without health coverage can shop and compare plans at www.accesshealthct.com. Access Health's website traffic was unprecedented Monday, causing some delays.

The call center's staff has quadrupled since open enrollment began in October.

Contact Access Health CT at 1-855-805-HEALTH (4325) or visit www.accesshealthct.com.

