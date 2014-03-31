UConn's Shabazz Napier makes AP All-America team

Connecticut's Shabazz Napier smiles after cutting the net after a regional final against Michigan State in the NCAA college basketball tournament Sunday. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Doug McDermott of Creighton is a unanimous choice for The Associated Press All-America team, the first three-time selection in 29 years.

McDermott is the nation's leading scorer at 26.9 points a game. The senior is joined on the team Monday by freshman Jabari Parker of Duke and seniors Russ Smith of Louisville, Shabazz Napier of Connecticut and Sean Kilpatrick of Cincinnati.

Smith, Napier and Kilpatrick all played in the first-year American Athletic Conference, the first time a conference had three players on the first team since the Atlantic Coast Conference in 2000-01.

McDermott finished his career with 3,150 points, fifth on the all-time list. He is the 11th three-time AP All-American and the first since Patrick Ewing of Georgetown and Wayman Tisdale of Oklahoma from 1982-85.

