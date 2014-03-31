UConn, A&M meet: women's Final Four trip on line

Connecticut coach Geno Auriemma and players Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis, left, Breanna Stewart, second left, and Bria Hartley, right, participate Sunday, March 30, 2014, in a news conference ahead of a regional finals game (AP Photo)

Texas A&M coach Gary Blair says UConn might have the better basketball team on paper. But he likes his team's chances against the Huskies in a one-game situation Monday night in the NCAA women's regional final in Lincoln, Neb.

UConn (37-0) has won 43 straight games and is trying to make the Final Four for the seventh straight year. Texas A&M (27-8) has made its deepest tournament run since 2011.

The Huskies and A&M have met twice previously. UConn won 81-51 in Hartford in November 2011. Last season the Huskies traveled to College Station and won 81-50 in the Aggies' worst home loss since Blair took over in 2003.

A&M's Courtney Walker said the Aggies learned from the experience and erased it from their minds.

