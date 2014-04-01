UConn women top Aggies 69-54, head to Final Four

Connecticut's Breanna Stewart (30) takes a shot in front of Texas A&M's Karla Gilbert (34) during the second half of their Monday March 31, 2014 regional final in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Dave Weaver)

Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis continued her splendid run through the NCAA tournament with 17 points, and Connecticut advanced to the women's Final Four for the seventh straight year with a 69-54 victory against Texas A&M on Monday night.

The defending national champion Huskies (38-0) won their 44th straight game and will be going for their record ninth national championship in Nashville. Their semifinal opponent Sunday will be either Stanford or North Carolina.

Stefanie Dolson, who made her 150th career start to tie the NCAA record, had 14 points and 10 rebounds and blocked a career-high eight shots. Bria Hartley had 14 points, Breanna Stewart added 13 and Moriah Jefferson 11.

Courtney Walker led Texas A&M (27-9) with 14 points. Courtney Williams had 13 and Jordan Jones 12.

After the Aggies got within three points early in the second half, UConn outscored the Aggies 27-12 to build its lead to 18 points.

