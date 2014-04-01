Donny Marshall named commentator for UConn's FInal Four game

Connecticut’s Donny Marshall (33) goes up for two against Maryland’s Joe Smith (32) on March 23, 1995 in the NCAA West Regionals at Oakland Coliseum in Oakland. Marshall scored 27 points to lift the Huskies to 99-89 win over the Maryland. (AP Photo)

Former college basketball stars Donny Marshall of UConn and Rex Chapman of Kentucky will be among the commentators for the team-specific broadcasts of Saturday's Final Four games.

Turner Sports and CBS are experimenting with airing two additional telecasts of both NCAA semifinals. Along with the main coverage on TBS, there will be separate versions on TNT and truTV with different announcing crews connected to each school.

For the early game, the Florida broadcast will be on TNT and UConn's on truTV. Kentucky will be on TNT and Wisconsin on truTV for the second semifinal.

The commentator teams were revealed Tuesday, with announcers from local and regional TV handling play-by-play duties.

