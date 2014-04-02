Newtown residents want gunman's house torn down

Some Newtown residents say in a new survey that they want the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooter's home torn down and the property turned into a park or nature preserve.

The Newtown-Sandy Hook Community Foundation received more than 1,600 responses to the survey it released Monday on town residents' unmet needs in the wake of the December 2012 shootings. The foundation has been deciding how to distribute more than $11 million in donations made in response to the shootings, which left 20 first-graders and six educators dead.

Some survey responses said money should be set aside to tear down gunman Adam Lanza's house in Newtown, where he killed his mother before going to the school.

The survey found that counseling and cash assistance services were among families' top priorities.

