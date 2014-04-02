Nana’s Ricotta Pie with the Twice Baked Twins

Head to TwiceBakedTwins.com for more great recipes and to get a copy of their cookbook!

Nana's 100 year old Italian Ricotta Pie



This 100 year old recipe from our Nana is truly treasured and we feel her even closer to us as we prepare her favorite Easter pie.....

Nana's cookie crust (recipe below)

Ingredients:

1 1/2 pounds of ricotta cheese

1 tablespoon flour

1 teaspoon vanilla

4 eggs

1 cup vanilla sugar**

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon (decorating)

Directions:

Preheat oven 350 degrees. Combine the ricotta and flour in a small bowl. In a medium size bowl beat the eggs well.

Add the sugar and vanilla gradually and continue beating until smooth. Now add the ricotta mixture and beat will again. Pour into prepared pie crust.

Sprinkle the 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon over the top of pie and swirl with a sharp knife to make a design. Bake for approximately 45 minutes. Enjoy!



Nana's Cookie Crust

Ingredients:

1 stick butter, softened

1 cup vanilla sugar**

3 eggs

2 tsp vanilla

1/4 cup milk

3 tsp. baking powder

4 cups flour

Directions:

Cream butter and sugar together. Add eggs and vanilla. Mix baking powder and flour together and add to creamed mixture along with the milk. Mix and chill 1 hour.

Cut in half or use as much as you need for the pie crust and save the rest for cookies.



Pie dough: Rolling between 2 sheets of wax paper is neat and quick, no need to flour anything! Place into 9 inch pie plate and fill with ricotta filling.



**Vanilla Sugar - 2 cups granulated sugar and 1-2 vanilla beans, split. Using an airtight container, push vanilla bean gently into the sugar. Letting the bean perfume the sugar for several days before using is best.