UConn again sends men and women to Final Fours

UConn's men's basketball team left campus Tuesday for Dallas and the Final Four.

The women's team will leave later in the week for Nashville, Tenn., and their own national semifinal.

It is the fourth time the school's two basketball teams have each earned a berth to a Final Four in the same season.

The teams will be trying to duplicate the dual championships they won in 2004, the only time a school has won both men's and women's titles in the same year.

The players and coaches say they will be rooting hard for each other. Forward Niels Giffey of the men's team called the dual success "part of the magic of UConn."

The men play Saturday night against Florida.

The women will face either Stanford or North Carolina on Sunday.

