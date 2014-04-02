Guests on 'The Maury Show' arrested in hotel fight

Connecticut police say a Chicago couple who were guests on "The Maury Show" were arrested at a hotel after they got into a fight over his alleged affair with her mother.

Norwalk police told The Hour newspaper that 46-year-old John Coley and 25-year-old Shantae McGhee-Brown were charged with disorderly conduct and criminal mischief at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Norwalk on Tuesday night. McGhee also was charged with interfering with police.

McGhee-Brown told police that she and Coley traveled to Connecticut to be on Maury Povich's show in neighboring Stamford. Show officials say the couple was scheduled to be at a show taping Wednesday.

McGhee-Brown and Coley both were held on $100,000 bail and were expected to appear in state court Wednesday. It's not clear if they have lawyers.

