Former sex offender charged with stalking teen

A former registered sex offender has been arrested after allegedly stalking a 16 year old girl on her way to school.

Hartford Police said Jose Gonzalez, 56, allegedly followed the teen numerous times over a two week period of time attempting to get the girl in his car.

The teen informed a school resource officer of the incidents and as a result the Hartford Special Investigations Division detectives began a covert investigation into the suspect.

Gonzalez was arrested and charged with stalking in the second degree and disorderly conduct and held on $75,000 bond.

Gonzalez was previously on the sex offender registry after being convicted for public indecency and risk of injury to a minor.

