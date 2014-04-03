Bomb threat hoax cancels classes at UConn

UConn police blocked off roads on the Storrs campus while they investigated the threat. (WFSB photo)

A bomb threat on the University of Connecticut campus in Storrs on April 3 caused a building to be evacuated and canceled classes.

The school sent out an alert that said the threat was called into the UConn admissions building, which is also known as Tasker Building, around 9:30 a.m.

People in that building were being told to evacuate. During that time, the university told all its faculty, staff and students traveling to the campus to stay off campus until further direction is provided.

"They told us to stay indoors for now. We got the alerts around 945 a.m.," said UConn junior Andrew Villabona.



Students were asked to shelter in place and check UConn's alert website here for updates while police investigated.

However, many students continued to walk around campus and nobody stopped them.

"They are not really being very strict about it. They didn't really give us good information as to what was going on, so people are walking in between classes like there is nothing going on," said Kieryn Deyoe, who is a junior at UConn. "The only place you can't walk is where they have the caution tape up."

Connecticut State Police Bomb Squad assisted UConn police as they searched the Tasker Building.



After about three hours, UConn police determined the threat "was not credible."

"These days we err on the side of caution and until we have the facts," said UConn Police Chief Barbara O'Connor. "We take measure. We secure the scene and investigate the threat."

Once that was determined, UConn "resumed normal operations as soon as it was determined to be safe to do so."

No injuries were reported.



All classes were said to start at 12:30 p.m. and later as scheduled. As of noon, the Tasker Building and a few nearby structures remained closed. The remainder of the campus remained open.



The school said practice for the UConn women's basketball team went on as scheduled ahead of its trip to the NCAA tournament's Final Four. Its plane leaves Thursday at 2 p.m.

UConn police said they will find out who did this and have them arrested.

"Campus safety is our first priority, and all threats are taken seriously. Police are continuing to investigate," UConn said in a statement Thursday.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call UConn police at 860-486-4800.

