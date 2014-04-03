Connecticut picks 6 medical marijuana dispensaries

Connecticut's consumer chief has picked six medical marijuana dispensaries that will be the first in the state operating in Branford, Bridgeport, Bristol, Hartford, South Windsor and Uncasville.

Consumer Protection Commissioner William M. Rubenstein said Thursday that the facilities are authorized by the state's medical marijuana program to dispense Connecticut-produced marijuana products.

Recipients must be seriously ill patients who have been certified by their doctors as potentially benefiting from the use of medical marijuana and who have registered with the state's medical marijuana program.

Four marijuana producers were licensed in January. Rubenstein says the producers and dispensaries were chosen through a competitive process.

The dispensaries may receive licenses after paying a $5,000 fee and submit final documents. They are expected to be ready to open when marijuana products are available this summer.

