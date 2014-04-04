Gluten Free Pizza with Rebecca Tuttle

To learn more about Rebecca Tuttle's Cookbook, click here!

Never the Same 2wice Gluten-Free Pizza

Ingredients

2.5 Cups of Gluten-Free Flour

1 Package of Gluten-Free Instant Dry Yeast

1.5 Cups of Warm Water

1 Egg (optional)

1 Tablespoon of Vegetable Oil

Vegetable Cooking Spray

1 Package of Cheese

1 Jar of Tomato Sauce

Directions:

Preheat Oven to 375 degrees. Spray cooking spray on a pizza baking sheet and set aside.

1. Combine the gluten-free flour, yeast, warm water, egg, and vegetable oil in a large bowl and mix. The dough may appear wet, but it is very sticky, so mix it well with a spatula.

2. Scoop the pizza dough onto the pizza baking sheet. Slowly spread the dough so it covers the baking sheet.

3. Bake the pizza dough in the oven at 375 degrees for 20 minutes. Once cooked, remove the baked pizza crust from the oven. Be very careful because it is very hot!

4. Spread your choice of tomato sauce on the pizza crust and sprinkle with your choice of cheese and other toppings.

5. Place the pizza back in the 375 degree oven and cook for 20-25 more minutes, or until your cheese begins to brown.

Remove from the oven and let cool for 5 minutes before serving.

Slice and Enjoy!



