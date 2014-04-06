UConn women defeat Stanford, join men in NCAA championship

Bria Hartley and Amber Orrange clash under the basket. (AP photo)

UConn defeated Stanford 75-56 to keep its undefeated season alive Sunday night. It'll meet undefeated archrival Notre Dame Tuesday.



For a while in the first half, it looked like Stanford was primed for an upset. However, the Huskies surged ahead in the second half and never looked back.



Breanna Stewart led UConn in scoring with 18 points. She also had seven rebounds and a couple of assists.



The Huskies improved to 39-0 this season.

UConn joined their male counterparts in the championship after the men defeated top-seeded Florida Saturday night in Texas.

The women now turn their focus to 37-0 Notre Dame. A win in the final would give coach Geno Auriemma his ninth championship. A win for the Irish would give them their first title since 2001.



However, Auriemma made it clear that his squad in no way overlooked Sunday night's opponent.

"Crazy stuff is going to happen," he said. "I just want to be on the right side of crazy."

The two teams share a lot of history together.

The clubs played back in November with UConn decisively defeating Stanford 76-57 in Storrs.

UConn has not forgotten about the snapping of its 90-game win streak, courtesy of Stanford in 2010.

UConn celebrates a dual shot at championships

Storrs was once again alive with the sounds of cheers and celebrations. It was the second night of jubilation for a university that has two teams vying for NCAA tournament championships.

"It's just the atmosphere, being with all the other students, cheering for the same team," said Hannah Nagy, a UConn sophomore.

Students packed Gampel Pavilion on Saturday night to watch the men. On Sunday, the campus was alive with the same support for the women.



"I was at Gampel yesterday and I wanted to enjoy the experience again," said Joseph Cotton, a freshman. "Hoping to get to the national championship and I wanted to enjoy both of them."

Professors on the campus said they also got in on the action.

"Me as a mom who wants her daughter to play basketball and I am right here as a faculty, so much more adventurous," said Guiling Wang, an engineering professor.

UConn and Notre Dame play Tuesday at 9 p.m. on ESPN.



