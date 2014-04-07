Student: Yale relents on making her gain weight

A Yale student says the school has dropped its months-long demand that she gain weight or leave the university.

Twenty-year-old history major Frances Chan told the New Haven Register that her new Yale physician told her on Friday that university officials made a mistake and no longer believe she has an eating disorder. She had been stuffing her face with ice cream and other snacks to try to gain weight.

Chan is 5-feet-2-inches tall and 92 pounds. She says she's always been very thin but healthy.

She says Yale Health officials had placed too much emphasis on body-mass index as a health indicator, but her new doctor acknowledged that BMI isn't the only significant factor.

Yale spokesman Tom Conroy says the university cannot comment because of medical privacy regulations.

Information from: New Haven Register, http://www.nhregister.com.

