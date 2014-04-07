Blumenthal, Esty discuss curbs on e-cigarettes

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal and Congresswoman Elizabeth Esty hosted a discussion in Hartford about their efforts to curb the use of electronic cigarettes by children and adolescents.

The Connecticut Democrats held a news conference at the Legislative Office Building on Monday morning with state lawmakers and anti-tobacco activists. The event comes during National Public Health Week, which runs through Friday.

Blumenthal co-wrote federal legislation introduced in the Senate that would prohibit advertising and marketing of electronic cigarettes to children. Esty introduced the proposal in the House.

Blumenthal and other senators are calling on the Food and Drug Administration to move quickly to regulate e-cigarettes.

State lawmakers also are considering similar legislation recommended by Gov. Dannel P. Malloy that proposes a ban on selling electronic cigarettes to minors.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.