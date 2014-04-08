Ted Kennedy Jr. to run for Connecticut Senate

Ted Kennedy Jr. was expected to announce that he's running for the state Senate in Connecticut.

Ted Kennedy Jr. is expected to announce Tuesday that he's running for the state Senate in Connecticut.

Two people briefed on the decision say the son of the late U.S. Sen. Ted Kennedy of Massachusetts will announce Tuesday evening that he intends to seek the Democratic nomination for the 12th Senatorial District. They spoke to The Associated Press on Monday on condition of anonymity because Kennedy wants to make the announcement.

Kennedy is 52-year-old health care lawyer who lives in Branford and has been mentioned as a possible political candidate for years. He said last month he was considering running for the seat.

The 12th District is represented by Guilford Democrat Edward Meyer, who is retiring. The seat represents Branford, Durham, Guilford, Killingworth, Madison and North Branford.

