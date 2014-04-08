Prudence Sloane Makes Easter Ham

Glazed Easter Ham with Apple-Onion Gravy

Winner of the Easter Ham Contest





This is a great gravy recipe for Easter Ham. It was submitted by Gay Wagner. It's easy and delicious. I've added a super easy glaze recipe using the glaze packet that came with the ham. If you don't have a glaze packet I've included a recipe for a similar glaze.

Many thanks to The Shoprite Joseph Family in Canton and West Hartford for supplying the winning ham!

Ingredients:



1 Carando Spiral Ham (fully cooked)

2 apples, peeled and diced (I used Macintosh)

2 onions, chopped

1 cup orange juice (more if needed)

dash of cayenne pepper to taste

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 275 degrees. Make a bed of the apples and onion in the bottom of a roaster pan. Set the ham, cut side down on top of the apples and onion. Pour the orange juice over the ham. Cover the ham and roasting pan tightly with aluminum foil and cook until the internal temperature reaches 120 degrees (about 15 minutes per pound).

In the meantime make the glaze.

Glaze:

Mix together half of the Carando package glaze plus 1/4 cup Dijon mustard.

or

Mix 1 cup brown sugar, 3 tablespoons Dijon mustard, 1/8th teaspoon ground cinnamon together and microwave for 10 seconds or more just to melt it enough to stir into a glaze. It will be grainy.

When the ham reaches 120 degrees, remove the ham from the oven turn the oven up to 400 degrees. Turn the ham so the fat side is up. Place a piece of aluminum foil on the cut side to stop it from drying out. Generously glaze the top of the ham. Bake it uncovered for 10 minutes or until the top is bubbly and browned. Remove the ham to a carving board and let rest lightly covered with aluminum foil to keep warm.

Pour the sauce in a blender or processor and process until smooth. Add additional orange juice if too thick or reduce the sauce if too thin. It should be thick but pourable. Season with a touch of cayenne pepper.