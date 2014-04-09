Recipe of the Week: Nutella Brownies

Easiest Nutella Brownies

Ingredients:

1 1/4 cup Nutella

2 eggs

1/2 cup all purpose flour

Directions:

1. Grease a 9 x9 baking pan and preheat oven to 350F. Mix all ingredients into a large bowl with a large wooden spoon until batter is smooth. Pour into baking pan and smooth top with spatula.

2. Bake for about 15 minutes until toothpick inserted comes out clean. Careful not to bake too long otherwise brownies will dry out. Let brownies cool and set before cutting and serving.

