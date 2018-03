Bear's Smokehouse BBQ is located at:



55 Palisado Ave. Windsor, CT 06095

Phone: (860)-999-3834

Pig Candy (Candied Bacon)

-Lay out Bacon in roasting pan

-Coat with corn syrup or maple syrup

-Sprinkle liberally with brown sugar

-Lightly dust with chipotle chili powder

-Cook at 250 until bacon is crisped and sugars are melted

