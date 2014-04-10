Former Gov. Rowland indicted

The full indictment involving former Gov. John Rowland and a campaign finance scandal.

Lawyers for former Connecticut Gov. John Rowland are arguing that some of the federal charges he faces are unconstitutional.

Lawyers for former Connecticut Gov. John Rowland are arguing that some of the federal charges he faces are unconstitutional.

Former Gov. John Rowland is fighting back against federal charges after he was accused of violated campaign laws.

Former Gov. John Rowland is fighting back against federal charges after he was accused of violated campaign laws.

John Rowland, who left his radio show on WTIC News Talk 1080 last week, was indicted Thursday on federal charges in campaign financing scandal.

Former Gov. John Rowland was indicted on Thursday on federal charges in a campaign financing scandal.

Rowland, 56, is facing seven counts due to "offenses stemming from his efforts to conceal the extent of his involvement in two federal election campaigns," according to the Department of Justice.

"It could be repeated behavior," said Michael Asphar of Fairfield. "Who knows."

According to DOJ officials, Rowland, of Middlebury, "devised a scheme to work" with candidates running for the U.S. House of Representatives in the 5th Congressional District.

However, DOJ officials said Rowland had "to conceal from the Federal Election Commission" that he was being paid for his services.

During the 2011 and 2012 election cycle, Rowland "conspired" with businessman Brian Foley and his wife, Lisa Wilson-Foley, who is a former congressional candidate, to work for her campaign in exchange for money.



Last week, Foley, who owns a nursing home company, and Wilson-Foley pleaded guilty to conspiring to make illegal campaign contributions.

They admitted in court that a $35,000 contract with Rowland was part of a scheme to have him secretly work on Wilson-Foley's campaign as a consultant.

Wilson-Foley believed that disclosure of his paid role in the campaign would result in negative publicity, according to court documents.

Both Foley and Wilson-Foley face up to one year in prison.

Rowland, who was Connecticut governor from 1995 to 2004, is facing two counts of falsification of records in a federal investigation, one count of conspiracy, two counts of causing false statements to be made to the FEC, and two counts of causing illegal campaign contributions.

"I'm embarrassed for him," said Mary Brennan-Centrella of Simsbury.



He was also accused of trying to work with former 5th district congressional candidate Mark Greenberg in 2010. Greenberg, however, said he turned Rowland down.



"This is another sad chapter in a story that Connecticut knows all too well. Law enforcement should be commended for their diligence on this matter. Governor Malloy hopes for a quick resolution," Andrew Doba, the director of communications for Gov. Dannel P. Malloy, said in a statement on Thursday.

Rowland stepped away from his radio show on WTIC-AM 1080 last week.

"It absolutely deserves some serious attention," Asphar said. "I'm not quite sure what should be done, but that's just incredible."

Rowland, who served 10 months in prison for corruption, was expected to turn himself in Friday in New Haven. He's scheduled to be arraigned at New Haven Federal Court on Friday afternoon.

If convicted on all counts, he could face up to 57 years behind bars.



Copyright 2014 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.