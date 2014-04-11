Boddler Bites Makes Letter “N” Recipe

Nutty Good, Gluten-Free Muffins with Boddler Bites

Ingredients:

2 ripe bananas

2 eggs

1 cup nut butter (of choice)

2 tablespoons chia seeds

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1 teaspoon sea salt

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 cup organic blueberries, diced dried fruit or dark chocolate chips

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

2. Grease or line muffin tin-cups.

3. In food processor, add first seven ingredients and pulse until lightly blended. (banana pieces are ok). Add last ingredient and pulse just once or twice.

4. Divide batter evenly among prepared muffin-tin cups; filling each cup 3/4 full.

5. Bake muffins 15-18 minutes, or until the centers are firm. Cool muffins in pan and serve warm. These freeze well too!

Makes approximately 14 muffins.



