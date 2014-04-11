Malloy announces affordable housing funding

Connecticut officials announced more than $70 million in federal and state funds for 16 affordable housing projects across the state.

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and other officials said Friday the funding will be used to build and rehabilitate 694 affordable rental apartments. They say the funds are expected to generate an additional $116 million in private investments for the projects.

Malloy says the projects will foster economic growth, revitalize neighborhoods and help keep people in Connecticut.

The projects are in Meriden, Norwalk, Stamford, Waterbury, Bridgeport, Danielson, Farmington, Greenwich, Hartford, New Haven, Seymour and Willington.

