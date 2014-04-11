Jeb Bush gets ovation from Connecticut Republicans

Former Florida governor and possible presidential candidate Jeb Bush says Republicans need to present a "hopeful, optimistic" vision to voters, restoring opportunities for social mobility and reforming immigration laws.

Bush's speech garnered a standing ovation from 800 Connecticut Republicans who turned out Thursday for the state party's annual fundraising dinner, named after his late grandfather.

Bush remarked about making headlines on his immigration stance. He says he sees no conflict among enforcing the nation's laws, believing in the rule of law and "having some sensitivity to the immigrant experience."

Hanging over the event was news former Connecticut Republican Gov. John G. Rowland was indicted on charges he tried to hide his role in a congressional campaign. Party Chairman Jerry Labriola says Rowland hasn't been involved with the party for a decade. Rowland can't be reached for comment.

