Hernandez associates indicted on a murder charge

A Massachusetts grand jury has indicted two Connecticut men with murder in a case stemming from accusations that they were with ex-New England Patriot Aaron Hernandez on the night he allegedly shot and killed a semi-professional football player.

Prosecutors say the Bristol County Grand Jury on Friday returned indictments charging Carlos Ortiz and Ernest Wallace with murder stemming from the June 2013 killing of Odin Lloyd in North Attleboro.

Both suspects hail from Bristol, Conn. They will be arraigned in the in Fall River Justice Center. The court has not set the date for their appearance.

The suspects are in custody on earlier charges stemming from the killing and could not be immediately reached for comment.

Wallace and Ortiz have pleaded not guilty to accessory to murder after the fact.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.