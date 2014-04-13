DOT to offer updates on CT River ferries

The Department of Transportation is offering automatic service alerts for the two ferries that Connecticut River.

Service can be suspended because of high water or other issues. Such information will now be made available to those who sign up for e-alerts through the DOT's website at www.ct.gov/dot . Members of the public can receive the information via email or tweets.

The DOT operates one ferry between Rocky Hill and Glastonbury and a second between Chester and Hadlyme. The seasonal ferries run from April 1 to Nov. 30 each year.

