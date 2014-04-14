Official who stole $2M from town to lose pension

A former Winchester town finance director who stole more than $2 million from the town will not be collecting his pension.

Henry Centrella Jr., who was sentenced earlier this month to 11 years in prison, has agreed to the revocation of the pension that would have paid him about $34,000 annually.

The revocation was sought by Attorney General George Jepsen, who is authorized to seek changes to pensions of public officials convicted of crimes related to their jobs. The order agreed to last Friday by Centrella also calls for the $92,000 that he paid into the pension fund to go toward restitution.

Centrella pleaded guilty in January to five counts of first-degree larceny. Centrella was finance director from 1982 until last year when he was fired.

A message was left for an attorney representing Centrella.

