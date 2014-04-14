One dead in Fairfield Hazmat incident

Emergency crews preparing to enter home on Clinton Street for "potential residential HazMat incident." (Photo Courtesy: Fairfield Fire Department)

An elderly man was found dead at a home in Fairfield following a possible exposure to cyanide.

Emergency responders were called to the home after friends had not heard from the man since Friday.

When first responders entered the home at 32 Clinton Street they found the man deceased and a small amount of potassium cyanide.



Numerous hazmat teams were called to the scene to assist.

According to the Fairfield Fire Department there never was any danger to the public.



The victim's death has been labeled an untimely death pending further investigation by the State Medical Examiner. The name of the victim is not being released at this time.



Copyright 2014 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.