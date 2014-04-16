Study: Casual marijuana use may change your brain

A new study suggests smoking the occasional joint may have more of an impact on your brain than you think.

Researchers studied the brains of 40 Boston-area college students, half smoked weed, half did not.

The study noted differences in the brain scans of users and non-users with those who smoked the most marijuana having more abnormalities.

Researchers say the results are cause for concern about the effects marijuana smoking may have on the brains of young adults.

But they noted that despite the abnormalities shown in neuroimaging, none of the marijuana users reported any problems with school or work.

