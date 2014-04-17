CT enrolls total of 208,301 in health coverage

Connecticut's health insurance exchange says it enrolled 208,301 individuals in health plans during the first open enrollment period for the Affordable Care Act, more than double the original goal of 100,000.

Access Health CT reported Thursday that 78,713 people signed up with private insurance carriers as of April 13. The rest enrolled in government-funded Medicaid.

When open enrollment ended March 31, Access Health CT had enrolled 197,878 people. But thousands of people left messages with Access Health CT, saying they attempted to enroll in person or online but didn't complete their applications.

Over the past two weeks, Access Health CT has made follow-up calls with about 10,000 people, ultimately increasing the final total.

Of the 78,713 who signed up for private plans, 78 percent received a tax subsidy while 22 percent did not.

