Vengeful note left in 2 boys' murder

The following photo of Ashton and Alton Perry was provided by their family members.

A Connecticut woman who shot and killed her two young grandsons before committing suicide last year left a note to the boys' parents saying they did not deserve to have the children.

The letter described in a police report suggests a vengeful motive for the shootings by 47-year-old Debra Denison. The report was obtained by The Associated Press through a Freedom of Information request.

Denison picked up 2-year-old Alton Perry and 6-month-old Ashton Perry at a day care center in North Stonington on Feb. 26, 2013, drove to a nearby lake and killed them. Family members said Denison struggled with mental health problems and had attempted suicide several times.

Denison's husband told police that the revolver used in the shootings belonged to him and was left unloaded in their house.

