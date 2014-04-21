Better Project Makeover with Vanishing Veins

Head to ProjectMakeover.net for more on this great contest.



You can enter starting today through May 9th.

Here's What One Deserving Project Makeover Contestant Will Win

Love the Way You Look Again

Expect your own personal transformation if you are the one person selected as the Project Makeover winner.

The Grand Prize winner will receive a medical makeover from Vanishing Veins and Vivesse. The transformation will be featured on Fox 61 Morning News.

We will decide which treatments you need but they will include treatments for your legs, face and skin.

All of this for free if you are the one deserving winner.

Look at this menu of possible treatments.

RFA or laser treatment of varicose veins

Sclerotherapy of spider or varicose veins

Botox or Dysport

Restylane or other fillers

Photofacial (IPL)

Chemical Peels

Accent XL to tighten sagging skin

Pixel (Fractional Laser Resurfacing) of the face

Laser hair removal