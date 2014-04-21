Plumbrook Chocolate Makes Red Wine Truffles

Learn more at PlumbrookChocolate.com



Red Wine Truffles

Ingredients:

8 ounces (225 grams) high quality semi-sweet or bittersweet chocolate, chopped

1/2 (120 ml) cup dry, red wine (Cab or Merlot)

2 tablespoons (30 grams) butter, melted

1/2 cup (40 grams) cocoa powder

Directions:

-While I dip all my truffles in tempered chocolate, another variation is to roll them in cocoa powder. It is very easy and a good way to achieve excellent results. Again, the key is to use fresh, best possible ingredients.

-In a small saucepan, bring the wine to a boil over medium-high. Remove from heat and pour wine over the chocolate. Let stand for 5 minutes to fully melt the chocolate. Stir until the chocolate has completely melted and is silky smooth. Stir in the melted butter.

-Allow the chocolate to rest until it begins to firm up, about 20 minutes. (Do not refrigerate or freeze the chocolate to shorten the cooling time. This will only result in truffles with an uneven texture.) If chocolate gets to hard gently heat over double boiled.

-Place the cocoa powder in a small bowl. Using a spoon, pick up anywhere from a teaspoon to a tablespoon of chocolate (the amount will depend on how large you want your truffles) and roll it between your palms until it forms a sphere. Roll the truffle in the cocoa powder until it is completely covered. Place the truffle in a fine mesh strainer and shake to remove the excess cocoa powder. Set on a baking sheet to firm up.

-Truffles will keep in an airtight container at room temperature for 1 week. If the truffles have absorbed the cocoa powder, re-roll them before serving to give a more polished appearance (in fact, I suggest this for the best results).