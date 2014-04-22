Vietnamese Salad with Prudence Sloane

Vietnamese Salad with Lime-Cilantro Marinated Chicken

Serves 3-4

Ever wonder what else to do with a marinated chicken breast besides grilling, baking or pan searing it? Here's a super easy recipe way that will keep that breast moist and utilizing all that lovely marinade.

Ingredients:

1 lb marinated chicken breast (I used Avon Prime Meats- lime and cilantro marinated chicken breast)

¼ cup water

14-oz package of classic coleslaw or 8 cups thinly sliced cabbage and ½ cup grated carrot

½ red onion, thinly sliced

½ green unripe mango, julienned

30 mint leaves, torn in half or smaller

2 tablespoons Asian fish sauce

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

2 tablespoons rice vinegar

1 tablespoon sugar

2 tablespoons canola oil

2 teaspoons minced garlic

Black pepper to taste

1/3 cup unsalted peanuts

Directions:

Mix together the fish sauce, lime juice, rice vinegar, sugar, canola oil and garlic and let sit while cooking the chicken. (The dressing can be made a day ahead).

Place the chicken with the marinade in the bag in a medium saucepan and add ¼ cup of water. Cover tightly and cook on low for about 15 minutes, turning over a couple of times, until almost cooked through at about 130 degrees internal temperature. Remove the chicken let rest for 5 minutes. It will continue cooking.

Combine the cabbage, carrot, red onion, green mango and mint leaves in a salad bowl.

Using two forks pull the chicken apart to shred. Return the chicken saucepan and toss with the pan juices.

Add the dressing to the salad and toss. Season with plenty of black pepper. Add the shredded chicken on top and sprinkle the peanuts on top. Serve within a half an hour or the cabbage will wilt.

