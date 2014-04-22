3 more charged in $80M heist in Connecticut

Federal authorities have charged three more Florida men in the theft of about $80 million in prescription drugs from an Eli Lilly warehouse in Connecticut.

The 2010 heist is believed to be the largest theft in Connecticut history, and included thousands of boxes of Zyprexa, Cymbalta, Prozac, Gemzar and other drugs.

The U.S. attorney's office says Yosmany Nunez of Southwest Ranches, Alexander Marquez of Hialeah and Rafael Lopez of Miami were indicted on conspiracy and theft charges for their alleged participation in the theft at a warehouse in Enfield.

An attorney for Lopez says the evidence will show he's innocent. An attorney for Nunez declined comment. A message was left for Marquez's lawyer.

Two other men were previously charged in the case.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.